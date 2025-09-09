Japan’s ruling party seeks leader with Trump appeal
Jason Douglas , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 09 Sept 2025, 08:14 am IST
Summary
The coming election is likely to pit a Shinzo Abe protégé against the son of an Elvis-loving former prime minister.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Among the questions facing ruling-party members who will choose Japan’s likely next leader is who will get along best with President Trump.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story