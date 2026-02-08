Japan’s Takaichi is on track to score big in election gamble
Summary
An increased parliamentary majority could allow her to draw Japan closer to the U.S. and spend more on defense and industrial policy.
TOKYO—Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was on track to lead her party to a thumping victory in parliamentary elections, handing her a powerful mandate to deepen ties with the U.S. and rev up Japan’s economy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story