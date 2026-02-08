Japan’s Takaichi is on track to score big in election gamble

Takaichi said in November that Japan could be dragged into any military conflict over the self-ruled island democracy, which Beijing views as a Chinese territory to be seized by force if necessary. Beijing reacted angrily, saying Taiwan is a purely domestic affair. Reprisals have included squeezing Japanese companies’ access to critical minerals and magnets that are essential to manufacturing. But Takaichi has declined to retract her remarks, saying she was only stating longstanding, if largely unspoken, Japanese policy.