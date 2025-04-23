JD Vance sees an India that America can work with
SummaryVice president’s comments contrast with opprobrium for European leaders; India and the U.S. are making progress in trade talks, he says.
On his first trip to India, Vice President JD Vance dined with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced progress toward a bilateral trade deal between the two countries and compared New Delhi favorably with Western capitals.
