Jensen Huang doesn’t believe in succession planning. It’s become a big risk for Nvidia.

Jensen Huang spent decades honing a singular ability to cultivate relationships with politicians around the globe, growing Nvidia into one of the world’s most valuable companies and the engine of the artificial-intelligence boom.
He made Nvidia a linchpin of the technological arms race, forging deals to provide cutting-edge chips and financial backstops to major tech players, from emerging cloud companies to leading AI providers. The company even sold a sweater with a cartoon of Huang on the front. Adoring fans mob Huang when he travels to Taiwan and around the world.