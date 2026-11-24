The wave of scrutiny that surrounded Jensen Huang before his resignation isn’t going away.
Nvidia’s board on Monday reinstated Huang, its co-founder and longtime chief executive, less than two weeks after pushing him out over issues including extramarital affairs—one with a woman whom U.S. authorities suspected of working with Chinese intelligence.
Now the company and its reinstated leader will have to contend with a series of investigations by entities ranging from the Securities and Exchange Commission to a committee of its own board.