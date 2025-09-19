Jensen Huang walks an AI tightrope between the US and China
Amrith Ramkumar , Raffaele Huang , Robbie Whelan , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Sept 2025, 07:02 am IST
Summary
With the Intel deal, Nvidia’s CEO is signaling support for the Trump administration’s aims while seeking more access to the Chinese chip market.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is trying to keep both the U.S. and China happy. It is proving to be a tricky high-wire act.
