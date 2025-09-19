Jensen Huang walks an AI tightrope between the US and China

Under their new deal, Intel won’t be making Nvidia’s cutting-edge products for training AI models, but the commitment was still viewed by many in Washington as a way to curry favor with Trump, whose administration seeks to build up domestic semiconductor manufacturing capacity. The agreement showed how deeply the administration has entwined itself with the industry, bringing together a company that has made the U.S. government its largest shareholder with one that has agreed to give the government 15% of its China chip sales revenue.