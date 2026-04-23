Jet fuel is running out in Europe. Why your summer travel plans are at risk.

The Middle East is normally the largest source of jet fuel exports in the world. Today, it has very few ways to export that fuel, because the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed by Iran and a U.S. blockade. Alternate supplies of fuel that would normally be able to replace those volumes are also severely limited. Middle Eastern producers can’t get their crude oil to Asia, which normally refines the oil into fuel and sends it to Europe and elsewhere. Instead, Asian countries such as China are suspending fuel exports, in order to save supplies for their own populations.