Jimmy Carter was perhaps the most virtuous of all America’s presidents

Yet these were the same man. There was no side to Mr Carter, and no dissembling. The landmarks of his foreign policy—the Camp David accords between Egypt and Israel in 1978, the Salt II disarmament treaty with the Soviet Union and the return of the Panama Canal to Panama, all criticised by many as giveaways at the time—were typical of a man intent on peace for its own sake. Almost his first act as president, after all, had been to pardon all those who had evaded the Vietnam draft, an attempt to heal one of the deepest fissures in America. He believed, with equal conviction, in the union of all men as brothers. In the Jim Crow years he had not hesitated to play with the black farm boys who lived on the same dirt road; as governor of Georgia he had made a point of choosing black candidates as judges and putting black portraits in the state Capitol. Now, prickly foreign leaders were invited to sit with him on the Truman Balcony in rocking chairs and talk about their grandchildren.