Job applicants are winning the AI arms race against recruiters

Companies are also speeding up their use of AI to help winnow the growing pile of résumés and cover letters. Two-thirds of recruiters plan to increase their use of the technology to conduct screening calls, according to data from LinkedIn, a social network for professionals. Many also use AI to sift through applications and flag those that match the criteria for a job, though firms such as KPMG, a professional-services giant, are keen to emphasise that humans make final decisions. AI models can even recommend applicants for one role as candidates for another, says Alicia Pittman, who directs hiring for BCG, a consultancy. Still, the time it takes for companies to fill vacancies has declined only slightly since 2021, according to Ashby, a recruiting-software company.