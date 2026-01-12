Many harried recruiters would have greeted the release of ChatGPT with glee. At last, a tool that could ease the burden of drafting job descriptions, scheduling interviews and rejecting candidates. Like happy beachgoers who cannot see an approaching tsunami, they failed to predict what came next. A giant wave of AI-generated applications has washed over them.
Job applicants are winning the AI arms race against recruiters
SummaryCompanies have been hit by a wave of chatbot-generated applications
