Job applicants are winning the AI arms race against recruiters

The number of job applications an average candidate sends has risen by 239% since ChatGPT’s release in 2022, according to global data collected by Greenhouse, a provider of applicant-tracking software. Paid services like LazyApply and aiApply let candidates submit applications while they sleep, tailoring résumés and cover letters to a tee. AI has even made it easier for spies and fraudsters to infiltrate companies. Last month Amazon blocked 1,800 applications from North Koreans applying for remote IT jobs. Gartner, a consultancy, predicts that by 2028 as many as one in four candidate profiles could be fake.