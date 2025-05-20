Joe Biden had unrivaled medical care. How did his cancer go undetected?

Biden, however, wasn’t a typical patient. As the oldest president in U.S. history to seek re-election, his health was under considerable scrutiny by voters. His eldest son died of brain cancer at age 46, prompting Biden, then vice president, to launch his “cancer moonshot" initiative to accelerate the fight against the disease. His poor performance in last year’s presidential debate forced him out of the 2024 race, and new attention on his acuity while in office is amplifying concerns that his aides concealed his decline.