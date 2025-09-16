Joe Biden is struggling to cash in on his presidency
Emily Glazer , Annie Linskey , Erich Schwartzel , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 16 Sept 2025, 09:41 am IST
Summary
Companies are reluctant to hire the former president as a paid speaker due to his unpopularity and fear of retribution from Trump.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Joe Biden spent his first Independence Day out of the White House at a high-end trailer park.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story