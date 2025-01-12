Joe Biden’s mixed legacy on Japan
Summary
- Security co-operation flourished, but a scuppered steel deal leaves a sour taste
WITHIN 24 HOURS on January 6th, two events took place that encapsulate the mixed legacy Joe Biden will leave in America’s relationship with Japan. That afternoon North Korea tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile, and America shared data about the launch in real time with Japan and South Korea; such co-operation is the fruit of the Biden administration’s efforts to foster closer ties between allies in the Indo-Pacific. Later that day, Nippon Steel, a Japanese steel firm, sued the American government over Mr Biden’s recent decision to scupper its acquisition of US Steel, an American one.