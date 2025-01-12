Joe Biden’s mixed legacy on Japan

Tighter security ties became possible because of changes in Japan, which moved to accelerate its defence build-up in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There was a realisation that “things have to be moved into the second and third gear by the Japanese for the Japanese," says Mr Emanuel. That spurred America to undertake long-discussed reforms of its own, such as restructuring its command-and-control systems in the region. Japan pushed America to “rip the band-aid off and do something that we all knew had to get done," he reckons. The armed forces of the two allies have never been closer.