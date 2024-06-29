Joe Biden should not seek re-election
The Economist 5 min read 29 Jun 2024, 04:14 PM IST
Summary
- He and the country have more to gain if he rises above the next presidential contest
After a lifetime of public service, Joe Biden defeated a sitting president and then accomplished more in two years, and more of it with bipartisan support, than few but he imagined possible. He has led his party to a strong showing, by past standards, in the midterm elections.
