How will John Ternus ever succeed Tim Cook’s legacy at Apple?
John Ternus has big shoes to fill at Apple. Luckily, Tim Cook has a playbook for that.
SummaryCook, too, faced big doubts on whether he could successfully succeed an iconic leader. His early moves are a guide to how it’s done.
How will John Ternus ever succeed Tim Cook’s legacy at Apple?
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