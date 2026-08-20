Jon Ossoff Has Jabbed at Trump for Months. Many See a 2028 Audition.

ATLANTA—Earlier this year, Sen. Jon Ossoff took the stage at an event in an Atlanta suburb to deliver a fiery condemnation of the Trump administration, declaring, “This is the Epstein class ruling our country.”
Clips of the February speech went viral for Ossoff, a 39-year-old Democrat in a purple state seeking re-election this fall. Donations poured in from all over the country, adding to his huge cash haul. While would-be opponents slugged it out in a Republican primary and runoff, Ossoff ignored them and kept punching at President Trump in speech after speech.