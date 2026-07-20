Jordan becomes new flashpoint in US-Iran war as troop deaths rise

Even larger American attacks may be coming as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said that the death of the U.S. servicemembers “stiffens our resolve” and more U.S. warplanes head to the Middle East. U.S. F-16 jet fighters from Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany have been sent to the region as have stealthy U.S. F-35s from the air base at Lakenheath, England. Aerial tankers are being deployed as well.