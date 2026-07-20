Jordan becomes new flashpoint in US-Iran war as troop deaths rise

Iran has been stepping up its missile and drone attacks on U.S. forces in Jordan as it seeks to produce American casualties and deter Washington from escalating its test of wills with Tehran, current and former officials say.
The weekend Iranian missile strikes at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, which killed two U.S. servicemembers and left a third presumed dead, were the first American deaths from hostile fire since April when the two sides announced a now abandoned ceasefire.
But they were hardly the only attacks Iran has directed against American forces in Jordan, as it seeks to punish the Arab country for its cooperation with Washington by making it a flashpoint while fueling the U.S. debate at home about the war.