J.P. Morgan asks court to cacate $4.25 million award over advisor’s super bowl expense

Facing a 30-day deadline to pay the award or ask a court to vacate the award, J.P. Morgan filed its petition with a federal court in California’s Central District on Thursday, arguing that the Finra panel granted Bodner relief that “could never have been obtained in a court of law,” and that the damages award was “untethered to any evidence or testimony.” It also said the order to update the reason for Bodner’s termination to voluntary clearly violates Finra’s requirement that the U-5 forms detailing the circumstances under which brokers leave their firms be accurate.