J.P. Morgan asks court to cacate $4.25 million award over advisor’s super bowl expense

J.P. Morgan Securities has made good on its pledge to challenge a $4.25 million award it was ordered to pay to a former advisor who alleged that he had been wrongfully terminated for billing the company for a $642.50 platter of sandwiches for a 2024 Super Bowl get-together at his home.
The advisor, Brent Bodner, had argued that his termination was pretextual—that J.P. Morgan had dismissed him over a technical error on the expense report and then proceeded to poach his clients.
The expense report, filed by Bodner’s assistant, noted the location of the event as the deli where they ordered the sandwiches, not Bodner’s Beverly Hills residence, where the event took place. J.P. Morgan said that amounted to a violation of its hospitality policy.