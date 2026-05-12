An employee comes forward with embarrassing workplace allegations fraught with legal risks. For company bosses, it presents a thorny dilemma: Fight or pay?
JPMorgan and the delicate art of paying off employees
SummaryA staffer raises an embarrassing claim. An investigation follows. Deciding what to do next—and whether to offer a payout—gets complicated for employers.
An employee comes forward with embarrassing workplace allegations fraught with legal risks. For company bosses, it presents a thorny dilemma: Fight or pay?
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