JPMorgan hands $1,000 to employees who earn less than $80,000
Summary
Many staff members will receive the money in the form of a contribution to their 401(k) plans.
JPMorgan Chase is giving a payment of up to $1,000 to employees whose annual pay is less than $80,000, many of whom will receive it in the form of a contribution to JPMorgan retirement plans, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in a staff memo on Tuesday.
