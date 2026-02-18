JPMorgan opened a bar for employees. If only they could get in.
Alexander Saeedy , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 18 Feb 2026, 06:30 am IST
Summary
Morgan’s offers stunning views and regular appearances by Jamie Dimon, but running a pub is hard work—even for America’s largest bank.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
JPMorgan Chase’s board of directors gathered late last year at Morgan’s, an English pub on the 13th floor of the bank’s ritzy new skyscraper.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story