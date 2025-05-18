Just how expensive are stocks after all the ups and downs? We check the math.
SummaryHere is a look at different methods for valuing stocks and what they might mean for future performance.
The market has absorbed the early blows of President Trump’s tariffs, making up all its lost ground. Yet that rekindles a Wall Street worry from earlier this year: By the typical measures, stocks look very pricey right now.
