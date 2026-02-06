Justice Department struggles under weight of immigration crackdown
Sadie Gurman , Hannah Critchfield , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 06 Feb 2026, 07:08 am IST
Summary
Current and former prosecutors say they can relate to the government lawyer who told a judge in open court that she was exhausted and “this job sucks.”
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When a lawyer representing the Justice Department told a judge in open court this week that she was exhausted and “this job sucks," she said out loud what many federal prosecutors have been privately feeling for months.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story