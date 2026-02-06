Justice Department struggles under weight of immigration crackdown

Justin Simmons, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas, recently told Justice Department leadership that he urgently needed reinforcements, either to be sent there or help remotely, to deal with the crushing volume of immigrants challenging their detentions. In a statement, Simmons said his office’s civil attorneys are “doing their best to manage the caseload," and “have represented the interests of the American people on this front with professionalism and a degree of legal acumen all Americans should be proud of."