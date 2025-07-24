Justice Department told Trump in May that his name is among many in the Epstein files
Sadie Gurman , Annie Linskey , Josh Dawsey , Alex Leary , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 24 Jul 2025, 07:15 AM IST
Summary
Bondi told president at the meeting that Justice also decided to not release more Jeffrey Epstein documents because of the presence of child pornography and the need to protect victims.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When Justice Department officials reviewed what Attorney General Pam Bondi called a “truckload" of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein earlier this year, they discovered that Donald Trump’s name appeared multiple times, according to senior administration officials.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story