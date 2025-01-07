Justin Trudeau leaves a wrecked party and divided Canada
SummaryMark Carney and Chrystia Freeland are among those tipped as the next Liberal leader
On January 6th Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, announced his resignation after weeks of speculation and a mounting political crisis. The Liberal Party has won three successive elections since 2015 under his leadership. But over the past year he has become an isolated and deeply polarising figure as supporters have abandoned the party, angry that it has failed to tackle inflation, housing costs and the strains from high immigration. In the coming weeks the Liberals will be gripped by a leadership struggle. Canada faces an election which must be held by October. It will be fought over his deeply flawed legacy, and how the next government responds to a looming trade war, geopolitical risks and a sluggish economy.