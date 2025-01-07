Justin Trudeau leaves a wrecked party and divided Canada

And if that were not enough to dispirit Mr Trudeau’s successor, there is the fact that the next Liberal leader and prime minister will probably only have a few weeks on the job before facing ornery voters. A general election is scheduled for October, but it will almost certainly come sooner. The three opposition parties in Canada’s Parliament, which the Liberals control as a minority, have all vowed to bring down Mr Trudeau’s party as soon as they get an opportunity to vote no confidence in the government. Parliament was due to return from holiday on January 27th, but Mr Trudeau has “prorogued" it, aborting the current session and leaving parliament suspended until March 24th. That gives his party a ten-week sprint to choose a successor, develop an electoral blueprint, and face almost certain defeat in the House of Commons. Canadians will probably vote in May in that scenario.