Justin Trudeau puts Canada on ice

Canadians who complain that Mr. Trudeau’s choices are always about his own interests seem vindicated. He’s been losing altitude in polls for months. Had he asked the governor general to dissolve Parliament last year, he would have triggered the start of the federal election process and Canada probably would have a newly elected prime minister by now. But Mr. Trudeau’s Liberal Party would almost certainly have lost. By choosing to wait and now to suspend Parliament instead, he’s bought time for the party to find a new leader. But he’s delayed the transition to a new government that the country urgently needs. With the legislature on ice until March 24, the federal election can’t happen before May.