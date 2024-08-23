‘Kamala will inspire generations…’: Joe Biden wishes Kamala Harris ahead of her Democratic party nomination acceptance

US Presidential Elections 2024: Joe Biden supports Kamala Harris as she prepares to accept the Democratic Party nomination for presidential polls.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published23 Aug 2024, 09:01 AM IST
US Elections 2024: Joe Biden praises Kamala Harris as she is expected accept Democratic party nomination.
US Elections 2024: Joe Biden praises Kamala Harris as she is expected accept Democratic party nomination.(Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

US Presidential elections 2024: Joe Biden extended his wishes to Kamala Harris on Friday as she prepares to accept the Democratic party's nomination for the US Presidential elections 2024. After her acceptance, Kamala Harris will officially contest against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Joe Biden took to his social media to wish Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, success in leading the US to a better future.

"Jill and I just spoke to @KamalaHarris— we can’t wait to watch her accept this historic nomination. Kamala and Tim will inspire a generation and lead us into the future," Joe Biden wrote on X ahead of Kamala Harris' acceptance speech.

Also Read | Kamala Harris family: From potential first gentleman spouse to stepkids

In another post, Biden praised Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I am proud to watch my partner Kamala Harris accept our nomination for president. She will be an outstanding president because she is fighting for our future. Tune in for the last night of the Democratic National Convention,” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic party nomination for president on August 23, as the Democratic National Convention came to an end.

Harris was endorsed as the Democratic party presidential candidate over a month ago after President Joe Biden, 81, quit the race. If elected, Kamala Harris, 59, stands the chance to make history by becoming the first woman US president.

Also Read | Joe Biden tried to use arms sales to pressure Israel. It didn’t work.

On the third day of the convention, her running mate, Tim Walz, formally accepted the party's nomination for vice president.

In his keynote address, Walz introduced himself and shared the story of his time in the National Guard, his work as a public school teacher and his 12 years in Congress.

Previously, former President Bill Clinton and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also addressed the delegates at the convention. Bill Clinton also praised Kamala Harris during his speech and referred to her working experience at McDonald’s when she was a student.

Also Read | ‘I’m still younger than Donald Trump,’ Bill Clinton

“I'll be so happy when she actually enters the White House because, at last, she'll break my record as the president who has spent the most time at McDonald's,” Clinton said.

Celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, also made an appearance. The four-day Democratic National Convention has seen some of the popular names in politics and music. It is expected that Beyonce will perform on the final day, according to a Reuters report.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Aug 2024, 09:01 AM IST
HomeGlobal‘Kamala will inspire generations…’: Joe Biden wishes Kamala Harris ahead of her Democratic party nomination acceptance

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Ambuja Cements

    644.55
    09:33 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    11.65 (1.84%)

    Dabur India

    642.70
    09:33 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    -3.05 (-0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics

    304.80
    09:34 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.25 (0.08%)

    Tata Steel

    153.35
    09:33 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    -0.75 (-0.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vardhaman Textiles

    524.20
    09:28 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    37.05 (7.61%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India

    495.00
    09:28 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    24.2 (5.14%)

    Raymond

    2,117.00
    09:28 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    92.2 (4.55%)

    TVS Motor Co

    2,793.05
    09:28 AM | 23 AUG 2024
    87.1 (3.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,799.000.00
      Chennai
      73,440.000.00
      Delhi
      73,369.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Global

      More From Popular in Global
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue