US Presidential Elections 2024: Joe Biden supports Kamala Harris as she prepares to accept the Democratic Party nomination for presidential polls.

US Presidential elections 2024: Joe Biden extended his wishes to Kamala Harris on Friday as she prepares to accept the Democratic party's nomination for the US Presidential elections 2024. After her acceptance, Kamala Harris will officially contest against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Joe Biden took to his social media to wish Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, success in leading the US to a better future.

"Jill and I just spoke to @KamalaHarris— we can't wait to watch her accept this historic nomination. Kamala and Tim will inspire a generation and lead us into the future," Joe Biden wrote on X ahead of Kamala Harris' acceptance speech.

In another post, Biden praised Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I am proud to watch my partner Kamala Harris accept our nomination for president. She will be an outstanding president because she is fighting for our future. Tune in for the last night of the Democratic National Convention," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic party nomination for president on August 23, as the Democratic National Convention came to an end.

Harris was endorsed as the Democratic party presidential candidate over a month ago after President Joe Biden, 81, quit the race. If elected, Kamala Harris, 59, stands the chance to make history by becoming the first woman US president.

On the third day of the convention, her running mate, Tim Walz, formally accepted the party's nomination for vice president.

In his keynote address, Walz introduced himself and shared the story of his time in the National Guard, his work as a public school teacher and his 12 years in Congress.

Previously, former President Bill Clinton and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also addressed the delegates at the convention. Bill Clinton also praised Kamala Harris during his speech and referred to her working experience at McDonald’s when she was a student.

“I'll be so happy when she actually enters the White House because, at last, she'll break my record as the president who has spent the most time at McDonald's," Clinton said.