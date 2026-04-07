INGLEWOOD, Calif.—Siblings Wendell and Whitney Cole became fans of Kanye West, the artist who now goes by Ye, when they were in middle school. They went to sleep to the sounds of the album “Graduation” and woke up to it before school.
Kanye West is seeking redemption. There’s a long road ahead
SummaryA No. 2 album release and two Los Angeles-area stadium shows test fans’ appetite for more Ye after his apology.
INGLEWOOD, Calif.—Siblings Wendell and Whitney Cole became fans of Kanye West, the artist who now goes by Ye, when they were in middle school. They went to sleep to the sounds of the album “Graduation” and woke up to it before school.
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