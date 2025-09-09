Kenya uses US-funded antiterrorism courts for political crackdown
Caroline Kimeu , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 09 Sept 2025, 07:14 am IST
Summary
Young people who took to the streets to protest corruption and poor job prospects could face decades in maximum-security prison under a set of laws set up to combat al Qaeda.
The Kenyan government is using special antiterrorism courts—established with U.S. money to combat al Qaeda—to threaten political dissidents with decades in prison.
