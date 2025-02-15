Kenyan women are fed up with rampant sexual violence
Summary
- A spate of horrific murders has fuelled a campaign to end femicide
Each fresh killing seems more gruesome than the last. In July the hacked-up remains of nine women were found stuffed into sacks in a quarry in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital. In September Rebecca Cheptegei, a Ugandan Olympic runner who was living in Kenya, was doused in petrol and set on fire by her estranged boyfriend. And in October police found the remains—apparently boiled, flesh methodically removed—of a female body near a cemetery in Nairobi.