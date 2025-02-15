Kenyan women are fed up with rampant sexual violence

If anything, things seem to have worsened in 2024. The number of reported rapes has increased by 40% compared with 2023, according to the government’s latest national-security report (though some of this may be down to improved reporting). Kenya’s deputy police chief notes 97 women were murdered in just the three months up to November, though it is unclear how many were killed on account of their sex. “Every single day you wake up and a woman has been killed somewhere," says Muthoni Maingi, a leading campaigner.