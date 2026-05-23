Kevin Warsh can tame inflation without higher rates

The irony is that these objectives can be achieved in tandem, to the benefit of the private sector. Reforms under Mr. Warsh that reduce the Fed’s outsize presence in financial markets and reinforce free-market price signals will help wean monetary-policy makers off seeking to manage economic performance through artificially induced interest rates. One result of the central bank’s allowing market forces to determine the cost of capital would be that the Fed has to give up its predilection for imposing restrictive interest rates to squelch inflationary pressures—curtailing demand by suppressing economic growth. In this way, pro-market reform would mean over time interest rates lower than they otherwise would be.