Kevin Warsh, forward guidance and the Nobel Prize

Did forward guidance just win the Nobel Prize in economics? You would be forgiven for thinking so.

Two economists, Robert E. Hall of Stanford University and Michael Woodford of Columbia, shared the 2026 prize for their contributions to macroeconomics. Much of their work examines how future expectations influence today’s economic decisions.

Here’s what the Nobel committee said about the frameworks Messrs. Hall and Woodford pioneered: “A central component in these models is that households and businesses are forward looking when making decisions about savings or product prices. When governments and central banks communicate their plans for economic policy, they can influence this view of the future and move the economy in the right direction. Since the new models’ introduction, they have been extremely helpful in dealing with the economic downturns that have affected us.”

For even a modest Federal Reserve watcher, those words probably call to mind Chairman Kevin Warsh’s oft-stated hostility to forward guidance on interest rates. He is worried, it seems, that too much talk about the future course of short-term rates will harm, not help, monetary policy.

I have long disagreed with that proposition, provided the Fed’s forward guidance is honest and clear. Now it’s reasonable to say the pro-communication ranks include two Nobel Prize winners.

Mr. Woodford’s support for forward guidance is evident. He has written directly about using short rates in tandem with communications to influence long rates. For Mr. Hall the link is implied, but only because his models aren’t generally about interest rates. His work has focused on labor markets and consumer spending. But the idea is the same: Future expectations are likely to move current variables. As the Nobel committee said, those early movements can shape and improve policy if done well.

Clear forward guidance should strengthen the link between short rates, which the Fed controls, and medium and long rates, which it doesn’t. A close relationship between these rates is critical to calibrating monetary policy because few transactions that matter for key macro variables like gross domestic product, employment and inflation depend on the overnight interest rate. Instead, they depend on six-month rates, one-year rates and five-year rates—up to 30-year mortgage rates and beyond.

To estimate the effect of its policies, the Federal Open Market Committee must predict how other rates will respond. Will a 25-basis-point move in the federal-funds rate, say, shift the 10-year bond rate by 5 basis points or 20? The answer matters for policy design.

When I served as the Fed’s vice chairman in the mid-1990s, the FOMC was mostly mum about the future, and sometimes even about the present. Remember Alan Greenspan’s characterization of his communication style, “mumbling with great incoherence”? Markets were often left to guess about the future with little or no guidance from Fed officials. Sometimes those guesses proved prescient. But sometimes they were wildly off base, creating excess volatility in medium and long rates and, in turn, in the broader economy.

By criticizing forward guidance, Mr. Warsh sometimes sounds as if he wants a return to the bad old days. I think we can do better. After all, one thing the FOMC knows better than markets is the internal thinking inside the committee. (Economists call this asymmetric information.) Revealing fragments of this information to the public should improve market forecasts of Fed policy. Meantime, it would also allow the FOMC to predict more accurately the effects of its policies on markets.

That idea isn’t exactly what won Messrs. Hall and Woodford the Nobel Prize. But it is close enough to merit consideration.

One final point: Mr. Warsh seems worried that forward guidance might lock the Fed into future policies that will seem unwise to follow in the future. Not so. Forward guidance evolves as circumstances change.

Consider the Fed’s own “dot plots.” They clearly provide forward guidance on future funds rates. Yet they change constantly. FOMC members don’t feel locked into their previous dots. Nor should they.

Unless the Fed is incompetent or deliberately misleading, clear forward guidance should help both markets and the central bank itself. Now seems a perfect time for Mr. Warsh to recognize that.