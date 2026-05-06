Kevin Warsh has more room to maneuver at the Fed than markets see

Warsh has a workable path to satisfy both constituencies, and it runs through the middle. If he convinces the Federal Open Market Committee to hold rates steady through the summer, removes the Fed’s current signal that a cut is coming, and waits for more clarification on the impact of energy prices. he will accomplish three things: satisfy the hawks on his committee, deny the White House an easy target, and preserve the credibility he will need to make larger moves later this year.