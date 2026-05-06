Kevin Warsh, who is expected to be confirmed by the Senate later this month as the next Federal Reserve chair, will inherit a central bank that appears to be stuck in policy limbo due to concerns about escalating inflation. But Warsh may have more options than investors think.
Kevin Warsh has more room to maneuver at the Fed than markets see
SummaryWarsh is on track to become chair of the Federal Reserve in May. He has ways to satisfy a president who wants rate cuts, and Fed officials, who don’t.
Kevin Warsh, who is expected to be confirmed by the Senate later this month as the next Federal Reserve chair, will inherit a central bank that appears to be stuck in policy limbo due to concerns about escalating inflation. But Warsh may have more options than investors think.
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