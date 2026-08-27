Kevin Warsh has to pick a side in the bond-market battle

Good morning, I’m filling in for Spencer Jakab. Tech stocks are feeling just fine this morning after Nvidia’s big earnings beat and reassurance that AI-chip sales are continuing to boom. Nvidia’s own shares are up sharply premarket. Oil prices are down as investors once again hope diplomatic efforts will bear fruit in the Strait of Hormuz.
Good morning, I’m filling in for Spencer Jakab. Tech stocks are feeling just fine this morning after Nvidia’s big earnings beat and reassurance that AI-chip sales are continuing to boom. Nvidia’s own shares are up sharply premarket. Oil prices are down as investors once again hope diplomatic efforts will bear fruit in the Strait of Hormuz.
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Sea of red
For roughly a decade, markets shrugged off deficits. No more.
Resurgent debt worries were the backdrop to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s unusual bond market intervention last week. But his firepower to buy back long-term bonds is inherently limited by the huge federal deficit. This has made Bessent the subject of some well-deserved criticism, including from his former mentor and hedge-fund legend Stanley Druckenmiller.
Kevin Warsh, another Druckenmiller protégé and Bessent ally, is about to step into this storm. The Federal Reserve Chairman’s address this Friday at the Jackson Hole summit could bring yields back down, or send them higher.
To appreciate why, it helps to understand how markets looked past the huge deficits that followed the 2008 financial crisis. These reached nearly 10% of gross domestic product in the government’s 2009 fiscal year, and stayed above 4% of GDP—relatively high by historical standards—through 2013.
During this time, the Fed kept short-term rates at zero, bought bonds to bring down long-term rates and signaled clearly to markets that these arrangements were for an extended period. All this helped to bring the yield on 10-year Treasurys down and stay remarkably low—below 2% for much of this period.
Even when the Fed began raising rates in late 2015, it used forward guidance to signal a cautious tightening path, keeping bond markets calm.
How are things different now? For one, the fiscal picture is objectively worse. The size of deficits relative to the economy was even bigger during the Covid crisis than in the Great Recession, and they have stayed bigger since. Five years after the deficit peaked in 2009, it came in at just 2.8% of GDP in fiscal 2014. At a similar point today, it stands at nearly 6%.
Second, the Fed has been much less reassuring. Late in former Chair Jerome Powell’s term, the outlook for rates became unclear. This is even more the case under Warsh, who has eschewed forward guidance. Worse, there was a disconnect at Warsh’s last press conference between his strident rhetoric on achieving price stability and the lack of explanation for why he wasn’t already raising rates.
This put a fear into markets that the Fed might at first hesitate and then find itself behind the curve on inflation. The result: The yield on 30-year Treasury bonds rose from 5.09% before the July Fed meeting to 5.31% just before Bessent’s intervention.
Don’t look for Warsh to back down on his campaign against forward guidance this Friday. But the market is all but demanding that he give a fuller explanation of where he thinks the economy stands, and provide some assurance that the Fed will raise rates if it must.
Deficits matter again, and the Fed still has a role to play. Warsh could give Bessent a hand on Friday, or land him in even deeper trouble.
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Stocks I’m Watching
↗️ Super Micro Computer, Marvell Technology, Sandisk, Micron Technology: Shares of companies tied to AI are getting a premarket boost from Nvidia’s earnings.
↗️ CrowdStrike: Growing cybersecurity demand from AI adoption propelled the company to what it described as its best quarter on record. Shares jumped 8% premarket.
↗️ Salesforce: The enterprise-software maker reported rising demand for its AI and data offerings, prompting it to bump up its full-year sales and profit forecasts. Shares jumped 12% premarket.
↘️ Pernod Ricard: The French distiller of labels like Jameson whiskey and Absolut vodka said fading interest in boozing in the U.S. will continue to weigh on sales over the coming years, offsetting growing enthusiasm in newer drinking markets. Shares fell 6%.
🔎 Gap will report earnings after markets close.
One Big Chart
Nvidia is writing large checks to its suppliers even as it amps up financial backstops for less-creditworthy customers. The strategy may help the company skirt supply constraints and realize lofty revenue growth forecasts, but it isn’t risk-free.
Nvidia said Wednesday that its commitments to suppliers to secure components for its AI chips and systems reached $279 billion in the quarter, more than doubling from $119 billion the previous period. Securing those components and avoiding supply constraints is the only thing preventing the company from growing faster, executives said after reporting quarterly sales and profits that topped analysts’ forecasts.
While commitments can grease the wheels of a supply chain during a boom, they also serve as insurance for suppliers against an unexpected downturn in end demand. In such a scenario they can transform from being a strategic advantage for the company in the middle—in this case, Nvidia—into a painful liability.
What I’m Reading
Nvidia reports a blowout quarter, says demand for AI chips is getting even hotter. (WSJ)The U.S. and Canada are bracing for a prolonged trade dispute. (WSJ)The Fed’s Cook says she never committed fraud. (WSJ)FBI shuts down a sprawling, China-linked hacking network. (WSJ)Meta reaches $18 billion settlement with 48 states over child-safety claims. (WSJ)
Today in Markets History
📰 On this day in 1878, Thomas Alva Edison began experimenting with electric light in his laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J. By the middle of September (the final date is uncertain), Edison had solved the problem of creating incandescent electric light.
Beyond the Newsroom
WSJ | Buy Side: The best high-yield savings accounts offer interest rates higher than the national average and other benefits like low fees and balance requirements.
About Me
Aaron Back is editor of the WSJ’s Heard on the Street column and has written extensively about consumer-staples companies, banks and China, where he was a correspondent.
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