Kevin Warsh enjoys marking a “new chapter”. The newish chair of the Federal Reserve has invoked that writerly metaphor at nearly every public appearance since taking charge in May. He wants markets, politicians and households to understand that now things at the Fed will be different. Yet the first months of his tenure have stood out not for novelty but for continuity.
Kevin Warsh is struggling to escape his predecessor’s problems
SummaryHigh inflation, weak jobs numbers and presidential interference trouble the Federal Reserve
Kevin Warsh enjoys marking a “new chapter”. The newish chair of the Federal Reserve has invoked that writerly metaphor at nearly every public appearance since taking charge in May. He wants markets, politicians and households to understand that now things at the Fed will be different. Yet the first months of his tenure have stood out not for novelty but for continuity.
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