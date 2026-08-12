Kevin Warsh is struggling to escape his predecessor’s problems

A year on the same story holds, almost beat-for-beat. Inflation is still not back to the 2% target. The latest consumer-price figures for July, released on August 12th, showed that these rose by 3.4% year on year. Monthly “core” goods prices—excluding food and energy—picked up too, suggesting that companies are once again passing tariffs on to shoppers. Overall core inflation, which includes services, was a little more reassuring, at 2.5%. Still, above-target inflation has already persuaded several rate-setters to dissent in favour of higher rates. Markets now peg the odds of a hike at the Fed’s next meeting in mid-September at roughly 40%.