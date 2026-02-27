The Federal Reserve’s literal halls of power have become a source of surprising interest in recent months due to a controversy over the institution’s office renovations in Washington. But with the nomination of a new chairman, more attention should be paid to a different sort of “corridor,” a monetary one that could fix the Fed’s balance sheet.
Kevin Warsh isn’t crazy, the Fed’s big balance sheet is
SummaryShrinking the central bank’s holdings isn’t as simple as expanding them in an emergency was.
