Kevin Warsh isn’t crazy, the Fed’s big balance sheet is

Solutions do exist. The most compelling is to introduce a “corridor system.” In this model, the central bank would set a target range for the overnight federal-funds rate (the rate at which banks trade reserves with each other) as it does now, bounded by two other rates. At the floor of the target range would be the interest rate the Fed pays banks on their reserve deposits—no bank would lend to a peer for less than the rate it could earn from the Fed. At the ceiling would be the discount rate at which banks could borrow reserves overnight from the Fed using Treasurys as collateral—all else equal, no bank would borrow at a rate higher than it could borrow here.