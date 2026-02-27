Kevin Warsh isn’t crazy, the Fed’s big balance sheet is

The Federal Reserve’s literal halls of power have become a source of surprising interest in recent months due to a controversy over the institution’s office renovations in Washington. But with the nomination of a new chairman, more attention should be paid to a different sort of “corridor,” a monetary one that could fix the Fed’s balance sheet.
One of the more controversial things about Kevin Warsh, President Trump’s nominee to lead the Fed, is his determination to shrink the central bank’s balance sheet. Having been skeptical of the Fed’s large-scale asset purchases (quantitative easing) from the start in 2008, he makes no bones about his belief that at 21% of the economy, even after a reduction from its roughly 35% pandemic peak, the Fed’s balance sheet is too large.
Conventional wisdom among Fed watchers in academia and the financial press is that this is nuts—which is strange. A small balance sheet was the norm for most of the Fed’s 113-year history. The expansion in 2008 was billed as an emergency measure, and it transformed the way the financial system operates. How has something temporary and so radical become, almost overnight and with minimal democratic debate, the orthodoxy?
Inertia appears to be the main answer. The core of the problem will be familiar to regular readers: commercial banks’ reliance on putting sizeable reserve deposits at the Fed, which count as liabilities on the central bank’s balance sheet and on which the Fed pays interest. Because of several of the Fed’s policy choices after the 2008 panic, banks have come to depend on those deposits as a way to maintain enough liquidity to satisfy regulators. Before 2008, these balances were minuscule as banks chose to hold other safe assets to reach liquidity levels. Today, these balances stand at around $2.9 trillion, or 9.3% of gross domestic product.
This change was a byproduct of the Fed’s vast emergency lending and multiple rounds of quantitative easing after the 2008 panic. The Fed accumulated heaps of assets and then, counterintuitively, encouraged banks to expand their reserve deposits as a way to prevent too much money from gushing onto Main Street as a result of the central bank’s interventions.
Since then, however, the roles have reversed. As the Fed encouraged banks to rely on reserve deposits over holdings of Treasurys, the quantity of those reserves and the interest rate paid on them became the main tools the central bank uses to implement monetary policy. Officials make decisions about what to hold on the basis of demand for the liability of bank reserves. Because everyone is used to doing it this way now, Mr. Warsh stands out for wanting to do things differently. That hardly means he’s wrong, but he will need to solve the reserves problem to shrink the balance sheet.
Solutions do exist. The most compelling is to introduce a “corridor system.” In this model, the central bank would set a target range for the overnight federal-funds rate (the rate at which banks trade reserves with each other) as it does now, bounded by two other rates. At the floor of the target range would be the interest rate the Fed pays banks on their reserve deposits—no bank would lend to a peer for less than the rate it could earn from the Fed. At the ceiling would be the discount rate at which banks could borrow reserves overnight from the Fed using Treasurys as collateral—all else equal, no bank would borrow at a rate higher than it could borrow here.
A corridor, built sturdily, would free banks to hold other safe assets such as Treasurys instead of relying on reserve deposits as they do now, chiefly because the robust discount facility would reassure them they could seamlessly convert Treasurys into reserves on demand. By encouraging banks to reduce their reserve balances, the Fed could then shrink its balance sheet. Banks might still want to hold more reserves than in 2008. But the Fed’s balance sheet could be smaller than it is today.
Don’t mistake the corridor’s simplicity for ease of implementation. The most serious challenge concerns the stigma associated with the Fed’s discount lending facility—the rate at the top of the corridor. Banks don’t want to be seen using it for fear that doing so might signal instability, an attitude financial regulators have encouraged in recent years. Fed supervisors will have to communicate to managers that they expect banks to borrow from the discount window as a normal matter.
The Fed also will have to tolerate more volatility in overnight interest rates. The corridor system’s potential for greater volatility is one of the most common arguments against adopting it, but this makes little sense. If the Fed is otherwise confident in its bank-liquidity regulations, there’s no obvious reason pacifying the overnight lending market should be a policy concern.
Whether it’s a corridor system or another fix, change is not only advisable but possible. Mr. Warsh isn’t a crank for thinking so. The confirmation of a new Fed chairman is a good opportunity for a reset.