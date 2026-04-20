Kevin Warsh spent the past year constructing a case for the Federal Reserve to deliver the interest-rate cuts President Trump wants: An artificial-intelligence boom would soon deliver a productivity surge that would hold down prices.
Kevin Warsh pitched a case for Fed rate cuts. His future colleagues are skeptical.
SummaryHe has argued an AI boom will ease price pressures, citing Alan Greenspan’s patience in the 1990s. His future colleagues see an economy that looks nothing like it did then.
Kevin Warsh spent the past year constructing a case for the Federal Reserve to deliver the interest-rate cuts President Trump wants: An artificial-intelligence boom would soon deliver a productivity surge that would hold down prices.
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