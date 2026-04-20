Kevin Warsh pitched a case for Fed rate cuts. His future colleagues are skeptical.

In a Fox Business interview last fall, Warsh signaled alarm that without the right leaders, the Fed wouldn’t make that bold call. “What worries me, and I suspect what worries the president, is the Fed’s going to make its sixth or seventh big mistake in the last six or seven years,” he said. “They’ve got to allow” the productivity boom “to continue to lower prices, instead of saying, ‘Oh my gosh, the economy’s too strong. We better stop this.’”