Kevin Warsh’s ‘bear steepener’ is no goldilocks moment for stocks

What I’m Reading

Tesla is weighing the sale of its China business to pave the way for a potential SpaceX merger. (WSJ)“The boss wants this money.” Inside President Trump’s unprecedented operation to solicit donations from big American companies. (WSJ)“We let you down this month.” Highflying AI-focused hedge fund Situational Awareness, run by a young finance novice, lost two-thirds of its value this month or more than $10 billion. (WSJ)Obesity drugs can address a lot of other conditions too—a coming bonanza for drug companies at the forefront. Which is a better stock to bet on, Eli Lilly or Novo Nordisk? (Barron’s)SpaceX, PE, VC, and quacking ducks. (The Falling Knife)