Kevin Warsh’s ‘bear steepener’ is no goldilocks moment for stocks

It’s almost like payback for those teasing “I’m a Mac, I’m a PC” ads. Microsoft posted the biggest single-day market value gain for any company ever, a cool $450 billion. Then results from Apple sank its stock in after-hours trading and are set to erase about $350 billion of market value. But the broad tech stock rebound Microsoft helped inspire seems to have legs based on stock futures. Hedge fund Situational Awareness’s implosion might be one odd reason for the surge.
It’s almost like payback for those teasing “I’m a Mac, I’m a PC” ads. Microsoft posted the biggest single-day market value gain for any company ever, a cool $450 billion. Then results from Apple sank its stock in after-hours trading and are set to erase about $350 billion of market value. But the broad tech stock rebound Microsoft helped inspire seems to have legs based on stock futures. Hedge fund Situational Awareness’s implosion might be one odd reason for the surge.
This is an edition of the Markets A.M. newsletter, preparing you for the trading day ahead with expert insight into the companies and industries set to move markets. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here.
This is an edition of the Markets A.M. newsletter, preparing you for the trading day ahead with expert insight into the companies and industries set to move markets. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here.
Stocks I’m Watching
↗️ SK Hynix, Samsung: Shares of both chip makers surged more than 25% in Asian trading, staging a strong recovery after a turbulent week. Peers Marvell, Intel, Micron, also moved higher.
↘️ Apple: Shares fell 7% in off-hours trading after the company’s September-quarter outlook fell failed to impress investors.
↘️ Universal Music Group: Shares plummeted more than 23% after the music company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter results, despite posting growth in subscription revenue.
↗️ Amazon: Shares jumped over 12% in premarket trading after the company reported accelerating cloud-computing sales and boosting its capital-spending forecast.
↘️ Roblox: Shares in the gaming business fell more than 16% premarket. It projected slower revenue growth as it invests in AI and focuses on platform safety.
↗️ Brunello Cucinelli: The luxury clothing company saw its shares rise after reporting strong sales and raising its full-year guidance.
↗️ NatWest: The British bank’s stock climbed following higher quarterly earnings and a higher full-year outlook.
🔎 ExxonMobil, Chevron, Enbridge: The companies are among the major energy names reporting their second-quarter results before the opening bell. Pharmaceutical companies AbbVie and Moderna are also set to report before markets open.
One Big Chart
Ford and GM are looking beyond cars. If history rhymes, investors could come to regret their wandering eyes.
What I’m Reading
Tesla is weighing the sale of its China business to pave the way for a potential SpaceX merger. (WSJ)“The boss wants this money.” Inside President Trump’s unprecedented operation to solicit donations from big American companies. (WSJ)“We let you down this month.” Highflying AI-focused hedge fund Situational Awareness, run by a young finance novice, lost two-thirds of its value this month or more than $10 billion. (WSJ)Obesity drugs can address a lot of other conditions too—a coming bonanza for drug companies at the forefront. Which is a better stock to bet on, Eli Lilly or Novo Nordisk? (Barron’s)SpaceX, PE, VC, and quacking ducks. (The Falling Knife)
Today in Markets History
📰 On this day in 1912, Milton Friedman was born in Brooklyn. He would become America’s leading conservative economist and the world’s greatest intellectual defender of free markets. Friedman won the Nobel Prize in economics in 1976.
Beyond the Newsroom
WSJ | Buy Side: The new Oura Ring 5 packs all the same features in a smaller package.
About Me
Business and finance have fascinated me for a long time. Before writing this newsletter, I edited The Wall Street Journal’s Heard on the Street team for a decade, wrote two investment books and managed a team of stock analysts at a global investment bank.
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