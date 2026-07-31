Kevin Warsh’s ‘bear steepener’ is no goldilocks moment for stocks

It’s almost like payback for those teasing “I’m a Mac, I’m a PC” ads. Microsoft posted the biggest single-day market value gain for any company ever, a cool $450 billion. Then results from Apple sank its stock in after-hours trading and are set to erase about $350 billion of market value. But the broad tech stock rebound Microsoft helped inspire seems to have legs based on stock futures. Hedge fund Situational Awareness’s implosion might be one odd reason for the surge.