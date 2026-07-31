Kevin Warsh’s honeymoon with the bond market is already over

The bond market has a message for Kevin Warsh: Don’t try that again.
Yields on longer-term U.S. Treasurys held near their highest levels in 19 years Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve chairman jolted the market by failing to persuade investors that he was willing to support rate increases to fight inflation.
The moves were unusual—and alarming. Even as yields on longer-term bonds surged, those on short-term Treasurys fell, indicating concerns that the Fed would wait too long to lift rates and then have to raise them aggressively down the road.