Kevin-Warsh-tries-being-a-normal-central-banker

For much of his speech, the Sphinx of the Fed trod familiar ground. Mr Warsh began with what he called a “trail map” for his remarks—careful, he joked, not to call it “forward guidance”, the sort of firm statements about the direction of interest rates that he especially dislikes. He explained his fascination with artificial intelligence through a laundry list of questions the Fed is pondering (sample: “Will token usage be complementary or competitive to labour?”). And he spent a good deal of time on his favourite bugbear, arguing that forward guidance was a legacy of the global financial crisis of 2007-09 which had “overstayed its welcome”. The Fed, he said, should be humble and avoid overcommitting itself to future decisions. An explicit reaction function “works better in theory than in practice, better in the lab than in the field”.