For around 20 years central bankers have made a virtue of saying more and more about where they think interest rates may be headed. Since becoming chairman of the Federal Reserve in May, Kevin Warsh has made a point of keeping his mouth shut. But on August 28th, at the Fed’s annual conference at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, surrounded by the Teton mountains, Mr Warsh had little choice but to talk.
Kevin Warsh tries being a normal central banker
SummaryAnd markets like it
For around 20 years central bankers have made a virtue of saying more and more about where they think interest rates may be headed. Since becoming chairman of the Federal Reserve in May, Kevin Warsh has made a point of keeping his mouth shut. But on August 28th, at the Fed’s annual conference at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, surrounded by the Teton mountains, Mr Warsh had little choice but to talk.
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