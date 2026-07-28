Kevin Warsh wanted a ‘good family fight’ at the Fed. He’s getting one.

He has said almost nothing about how the Fed reads the shocks now hitting the economy, or how policy should respond. Nor has he been more forthcoming in private: officials who sat through his first meetings came away without a clear sense of how he would approach the trade-offs ahead, according to people who have spoken with them. And where his colleagues describe a trade-off, at least in the short run, between fighting inflation and protecting jobs, Warsh denies there is one.