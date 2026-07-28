On the evening of June 16, after the first day of his first policy meeting as Federal Reserve chairman, Kevin Warsh sat down to dinner with the 18 officials who set interest rates alongside him. Gathered around a rectangular table, he announced his plan: five panels of outside experts would spend the next few months examining how the Fed reads the economy and explains itself.
Kevin Warsh wanted a ‘good family fight’ at the Fed. He’s getting one.
SummaryThe new chairman initiated a debate over how the central bank works, and it could test his tight-lipped approach on the economy.
On the evening of June 16, after the first day of his first policy meeting as Federal Reserve chairman, Kevin Warsh sat down to dinner with the 18 officials who set interest rates alongside him. Gathered around a rectangular table, he announced his plan: five panels of outside experts would spend the next few months examining how the Fed reads the economy and explains itself.
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